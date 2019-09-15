Will implement NRC, says Haryana CM Khattar. Congress’s Hooda backs him

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:44 IST

Weeks after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam left out 19 lakh people from its final published list, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said a similar exercise will be conducted in the state to check illegal immigration.

“We will implement the NRC in Haryana,” Khattar told reporters while meeting several dignitaries in Panchkula as part of BJP Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan at the national level.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda backed the Haryana CM on the contentious remark.

“What the Chief Minister has said is the law, foreigners have to leave, it is the responsibility of the government to identify them,” said Hooda.

Khattar added that the constitution of a Law Commission is also being considered in the state and a separate voluntary department would also be set up to take the services of intellectuals of the society.

The BJP chief minister met the former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and a retired high court judge HS Bhalla and is said to have discussed the issue with them.

He said Justice (retd) HS Bhalla’s services will be used for the NRC to be established in the state. The retired judge, the CM said, is going on a tour of Assam to study NRC.

In response to a question, the CM said that the state Government is working on a fast pace on family identity cards and its data would also be used in the NRC exercise.

Earlier this week while speaking in Assam, Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the Centre’s intention to expel all illegal immigrants from the entire country.

“Our intention is to expel illegal immigrants from the entire country and not just Assam,” Shah said at fourth conclave of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in Guwahati, according to PTI.

On September 11, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das pushed for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand saying illegal Bangladeshi migrants are eating away the benefits of the legal Muslim residents of the state, raising the pitch on a simmering political issue ahead of assembly elections later this year.

“I have appealed for implementing NRC in Jharkhand too. Illegal Bangladeshi migrants infiltrated through the West Bengal route to Jharkhand’s Santhal region. Now, they are spreading across the state. They are eating out the rights of legal Muslim residents of Jharkhand,” the chief minister said.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 20:04 IST