Will ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, ‘maach-maangsho ban’ claims help TMC? What north Bengal thinks before polls | Ground report

‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, a key welfare scheme for women launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), has been one of the biggest deciding factors in West Bengal elections. This scheme has helped Mamata Banerjee, fondly called ‘Didi’ or elder sister, build a massive “fanbase” among women voters in the state.

(L) An artist gives final touches to an earthen piggy bank with text that reads, "Lakshmir Bhandar". (R) A woman prepares fish for lunch at the pond in front of her house in Kumrokhali, West Bengal.(PTI/Shutterstock File Photo)

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For the unversed, the scheme provides financial help to women from economically weaker sections. After the hike announced earlier this year, women in the general category receive ₹1,500 each month, and women from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes receive ₹1,700 per month.

Looking to tilt women voters in its favour, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its manifesto, promised to raise the amount to ₹3,000 per month under the ‘Matri Shakti Vandan Yojana’.

This time, Mamata Banerjee’s campaign has not focused only on the welfare scheme. It has also centred on claims that the BJP would ban the consumption of fish, meat and eggs if it comes to power in the state. The BJP has strongly rejected these claims, calling them baseless.

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{{^usCountry}} In Bengal, food is closely linked to identity. Maach and maangsho, which mean fish and mutton, are an important part of daily life. A “ban” on non-vegetarian food would not go down well with residents here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bengal, food is closely linked to identity. Maach and maangsho, which mean fish and mutton, are an important part of daily life. A “ban” on non-vegetarian food would not go down well with residents here. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But will the BJP’s promise of ₹3,000 per month steer women voters away from the TMC? And, are voters concerned about TMC's claims of a ban on non-vegetarian food? I spoke to several voters, including tea plantation workers on ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and residents of Siliguri, about claims of a non-vegetarian food ban. TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar: What women say on its impact {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But will the BJP’s promise of ₹3,000 per month steer women voters away from the TMC? And, are voters concerned about TMC's claims of a ban on non-vegetarian food? I spoke to several voters, including tea plantation workers on ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and residents of Siliguri, about claims of a non-vegetarian food ban. TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar: What women say on its impact {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The launch of the scheme helped the party stay ahead of a rising BJP in the 2021 assembly election. Its rollout was also seen as a factor in the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch of the scheme helped the party stay ahead of a rising BJP in the 2021 assembly election. Its rollout was also seen as a factor in the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. {{/usCountry}}

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But let’s look at what some of the women, including tea garden workers in Jalpaiguri district, really think about this scheme.

Among the women approached, a few said they had not yet received the money, though they had been told it would be credited to their accounts later. Most others said they were getting the amount and found it important for their daily needs.

A 34-year-old tea garden worker said, “It is very useful. We use it for many things. I have children, and I pay for their tuition.”

“It also helps us run the household,” a 33-year-old woman jumped into the conversation.

Many workers were approached, but only a few agreed to speak, and only if their identities were kept hidden. (HT)

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When asked whom they trusted more between the TMC and the BJP on financial support for women, most backed the Mamata Banerjee-led party. “We trust Mamata because she has already given it. She has shown it in action. We do not trust the BJP. Even if they say ₹3,000, what if they do not give it at all?” one woman said.

Most of the women I spoke to said the money helps cover their children’s education and tuition costs.

A 27-year-old man who supplies water to tea garden workers said women in his family also receive the benefit. “Women only support Mamata because she started this scheme earlier,” he said.

While the tea plantation workers were in favour of the scheme, the lone woman shopkeeper who spoke to me in a busy Siliguri market said it was not much help.

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“What does that even do? It is not even enough for basic needs. That does not help us. I work on the footpath. Should my daughter do the same? We need change, that’s it,” said the 45-year-old woman.

ALSO READ - Jobs, ‘bhoy’, and ‘outsider’ tag on BJP: What's Siliguri thinking as Bengal goes to polls | A ground report

Increase in ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ amount among demands

Some women said the amount under the scheme should be raised.

When asked how much would make a difference, one tea garden worker joked that it should be “increased to ₹5,000”, which made other women nearby laugh.

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At Huldibari Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri, the scheme’s impact was clear. One worker, who had not received the money recently, said she would vote for the TMC once it is credited to her account.

When asked how much the scheme amount should be increased, a woman aged 30-40 years said, “Even ₹3,000 would work.”

Among tea garden workers, the scheme appears to have strong support among women. However, it remains to be seen whether they will back the TMC or shift towards the BJP because of its promise of a higher amount.

ALSO READ - Muted saffron shades, visibility sparse: TMC leads over BJP on one front in battle Bengal | Ground report

North Bengal on TMC’s claim of ‘maach maangsho’ ban if BJP comes to power

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Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly claimed that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it would “stop the consumption of fish and eggs”, a charge denied by the party ruling at the Centre. I also spoke to shopkeepers in Siliguri to understand their views.

Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and other parts of north Bengal will vote on Thursday, April 23. (Samir Jana via HT/ANI)

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Khokhan Das, 49, a shopkeeper, said, “Yes, that is what they did in Bihar, and that is what they want here. Fish and similar items will not be allowed. But it will not work in Bengal. We have our own way of life.”

Rupai Roy, a 38-year-old businessman, said, “No, that is not the case. It is not like your food will be stopped. Maybe things will be slightly limited, not unlimited like before, but not completely stopped.”

Opinions differ largely across areas, whether it is the ‘maach-maangsho’ ban claim or women's welfare schemes.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee’s party has been trying to strengthen its hold in north Bengal, where the BJP remains strong. Sankar Ghosh of the BJP won the 2021 assembly election from Siliguri, while TMC leader Pradip Kumar Barma won from Jalpaiguri.

Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and other parts of north Bengal will vote on Thursday, April 23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Mudgal ...Read More Aryan Mudgal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly three years of experience. He is part of the digital news team at HT and enjoys covering day-to-day news and writing long, detailed explainers on key national and global affairs. He takes particular interest in reading and writing about Indian politics, crime, civic issues, as well as global affairs. He goes berserk when covering elections, especially Lok Sabha and assembly polls, and always looks out for fresh stories that could intrigue readers. At Hindustan Times, Aryan has covered various major events, including the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra civic polls, the US' military action in Venezuela, Union Budget, and Bangladesh elections. He has previously worked with the explainers team at Firstpost and the news desk at Times Network, covering a range of events including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Israel–Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s student protests and Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, Delhi assembly elections, and more. He completed his bachelor’s degree in CEP (Communications & Media, English, and Psychology) from Christ University, Bengaluru, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He hails from Siliguri in West Bengal and enjoys reading about politics and day-to-day issues concerning the state. Outside of work, Aryan loves listening to music and enjoys rewatching his favourite comfort shows. Read Less

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