In Bengal tea garden workers’ demands ahead of polls, a mention of Raghav Chadha

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) leader is quite popular among the middle class and young people for raising “issues of common people”. People said this is what stands out to them.

Some workers say they want a leader like Raghav Chadha . Over the years, they have seen many leaders approach them before elections, making promises that are rarely kept.

This time, a new demand has come up.

Over time, many of these workers have witnessed the rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [ CPI(M) ] government, its decline, and the rise of the Trinamool Congress ( TMC ), which is now facing a strong contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ). Election promises are regularly made, including assurances of higher wages, but workers say little has changed.

Low wages, rising prices, and poor living conditions remain key concerns for tea garden workers in West Bengal . These issues have been raised repeatedly over the years as the state prepares to vote on Thursday (April 23) and Wednesday (April 29).

You see lush green tea gardens and admire their beauty. But behind this charm, life is far from easy for plantation workers, who have seen little change in their lives over the years and have no choice but to continue working.

In a conversation with HT, women tea pluckers from north Bengal spoke about their daily struggles, election promises, and their desire for a “Raghav Chadha-like” leader. Many workers were approached, but only a few agreed to speak, and only if their identities were kept hidden.

Earlier, HT heard hesitant voices in parts of Kolkata and Siliguri when asked about the upcoming polls. Among tea garden workers, the situation appeared even more tense, as many were unwilling to name any party or leader openly.

One of the women tea pluckers, dripping in sweat but with eyes full of hope, asked me: “Can someone like Raghav Chadha emerge here?”

When asked what about Chadha had reached even the remote parts of Bengal, she said, “Someone like Raghav Chadha is needed here.” Another woman joined in and said, “He (Chadha) talks about removing poverty. We feel that even if he is not a minister, he could take on that role. He should come here. That would be good."

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‘Didi’ vs ‘Dada’: Who do women tea workers prefer? If I were to sum up who these workers might vote for, the answer remains unclear. There is massive confusion as they continue to make up their minds. None of the women gave a clear answer, and their responses differed.

While they agreed that there is anti-incumbency against the TMC government, which has been in power for 15 years, they also said its welfare work has had mixed results. Still, among women workers, “Didi” (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) remains more popular than “Dada” (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

“Didi is more popular than Dada among tea plantation workers here,” said a few women pluckers aged between 30 and 40 years from the Huldibari Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri district.

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Speaking about their struggles, one of them said: “We do not have proper houses. We build and live on our own. Our jobs are temporary for six months.”

“We do not get proper rations. Prices have gone up. We are somehow managing to educate our children while earning a living for the household. Life is very difficult for us,” another woman said.

From conversations with several workers, I learnt that women earn a daily wage of ₹250 here.

Away from Huldibari, women from another tea garden in the district admitted that change is needed.

“Earlier, wages were very low. Now they have increased a little, but not enough,” one worker said, requesting anonymity.