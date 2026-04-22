Will ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, ‘maach-maangsho ban’ claims help TMC? What north Bengal thinks before polls | Ground report

‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, a key welfare scheme for women launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), has been one of the biggest deciding factors in West Bengal elections. This scheme has helped Mamata Banerjee, fondly called ‘Didi’ or elder sister, build a massive “fanbase” among women voters in the state. (L) An artist gives final touches to an earthen piggy bank with text that reads, "Lakshmir Bhandar". (R) A woman prepares fish for lunch at the pond in front of her house in Kumrokhali, West Bengal. (PTI/Shutterstock File Photo)

For the unversed, the scheme provides financial help to women from economically weaker sections. After the hike announced earlier this year, women in the general category receive ₹1,500 each month, and women from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes receive ₹1,700 per month.

Looking to tilt women voters in its favour, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its manifesto, promised to raise the amount to ₹3,000 per month under the ‘Matri Shakti Vandan Yojana’.

This time, Mamata Banerjee’s campaign has not focused only on the welfare scheme. It has also centred on claims that the BJP would ban the consumption of fish, meat and eggs if it comes to power in the state. The BJP has strongly rejected these claims, calling them baseless.

In Bengal, food is closely linked to identity. Maach and maangsho, which mean fish and mutton, are an important part of daily life. A “ban” on non-vegetarian food would not go down well with residents here.

But will the BJP’s promise of ₹3,000 per month steer women voters away from the TMC? And, are voters concerned about TMC's claims of a ban on non-vegetarian food? I spoke to several voters, including tea plantation workers on ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and residents of Siliguri, about claims of a non-vegetarian food ban.

TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar: What women say on its impact The launch of the scheme helped the party stay ahead of a rising BJP in the 2021 assembly election. Its rollout was also seen as a factor in the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

But let’s look at what some of the women, including tea garden workers in Jalpaiguri district, really think about this scheme.

Among the women approached, a few said they had not yet received the money, though they had been told it would be credited to their accounts later. Most others said they were getting the amount and found it important for their daily needs.

A 34-year-old tea garden worker said, “It is very useful. We use it for many things. I have children, and I pay for their tuition.”

“It also helps us run the household,” a 33-year-old woman jumped into the conversation.