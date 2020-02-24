‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:37 IST

US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi shortly before his arrival in Ahmedabad for his first official visit to India. “We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will see you all in a few hours,” said the tweet in Hindi.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated the gesture, tweeting the Sanskrit phrase: “Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is god)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier tweeted that India is waiting for Trump’s arrival.

“India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” Modi tweeted Monday morning in response to one by Trump when he left for India.

In Ahmedabad, where Trump is scheduled to address the “Namaste Trump” event, people have already started filling up the Motera Stadium.

A grand welcome by the Indian government has also been planned for the American president whose visit is expected to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi will receive Trump at the airport and then drive along a route with stages featuring artistes from across India. The two leaders will then participate in the “Namaste Trump” rally at the Motera Stadium.

