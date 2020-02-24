e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit

In Ahmedabad, where Trump is scheduled to address the “Namaste Trump” event, people have already started filling up the Motera Stadium.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington for India from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, February 23, 2020.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington for India from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, February 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi shortly before his arrival in Ahmedabad for his first official visit to India. “We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will see you all in a few hours,” said the tweet in Hindi.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated the gesture, tweeting the Sanskrit phrase: “Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is god)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier tweeted that India is waiting for Trump’s arrival.

“India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” Modi tweeted Monday morning in response to one by Trump when he left for India.

In Ahmedabad, where Trump is scheduled to address the “Namaste Trump” event, people have already started filling up the Motera Stadium.

A grand welcome by the Indian government has also been planned for the American president whose visit is expected to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi will receive Trump at the airport and then drive along a route with stages featuring artistes from across India. The two leaders will then participate in the “Namaste Trump” rally at the Motera Stadium.

Click here for full coverage on Donald Trump’s India visit.

tags
top news
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news