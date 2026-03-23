‘Will never forget this kindness’: Iran thanks Kashmir for donations amid war

Huge donations, which included gold, cash and even copper utensils, were collected in Kashmir for war-hit Iran a day after Eid celebrations on Sunday. The heartwarming gesture prompted a response from the Iranian Embassy in India as it expressed gratitude saying the act of kindness will "never be forgotten". Track live updates on Iran-US war Donations collected for war-hit Iran on display (X/ @mehdizafar)

Youth in Shia-dominated areas of the Valley on Sunday went from house to house to collect donations for those affected by the West Asia war in Iran, PTI reported. Follow updates on Middle East conflict

"There is huge devastation caused by this illegal war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters. The least the civilised world can do is send aid to the suffering people of Iran," Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of Rainawari, was quoted as saying.

People from all walks of life, including men, women and children, participated in the donation drive, the officials said.

They said women, in particular, have come forward and contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other valuable household items. Some families even offered livestock.

The Iranian embassy shared the video of a woman who donated the gold that her husband had given to her who died 28 years ago. “A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran (sic),” the embassy posted on X.