Will Nitin Gadkari's sons join politics? Here's what Union minister said

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that if his sons want to join politics, they will have to first work at the ground level.



While addressing a rally in Nagpur, where he is seeking a third-straight term as Lok Sabha MP, the minister said,"None of my sons are in politics. I told my sons that if they wanted to join politics, they should first paste posters on walls and work at the ground level. BJP workers have a right over my political legacy." Gadkari has three children named Nikhil, Sarang and Ketki.



“I am confident that I will win this election by more than 5 lakh votes. You all have loved me, whatever work I have been able to do in the country is because of your love and support, whatever work I have, the credit for it goes to the party workers and the public,” Gadkari, seeking a third consecutive Lok Sabha term from Nagpur, said.



Gadkari won the elections from Nagpur, home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, in 2014 and 2019. In the previous elections, he defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole, who is now the grand old party's Maharashtra unit chief, by a margin of 2,16,009 votes. While Gadkari had polled 6,60,221 votes, Patole got 4,44,212. Union minister Nitin Gadkari.





“I want to keep meeting people. I believe that in public life, meeting people and helping them out in the smallest possible way is important. I want to keep working in the health and education sectors and serve the society as much as possible,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.



In an interview to Times of India, Gadkari denied reports of him being in the race for the post of prime minister. “I was never in the race for the prime minister’s job. I am content with whatever I am today. I am a committed BJP worker with conviction, not a politician by calculation," the BJP leader, who helmed the party in the past, said.

In this election, Nagpur will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.