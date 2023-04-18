Home / India News / Lalit Modi tenders apology over remarks against judiciary after SC pulls him up

Lalit Modi tenders apology over remarks against judiciary after SC pulls him up

ByHT News Desk | Written by Snehashish Roy
Apr 18, 2023 11:02 PM IST

Ex-IPL boss' public apology comes after he was reprimanded by Supreme Court for his remarks against judiciary in social media posts.

Former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Tuesday tendered a public apology after the Supreme Court pulled him up for his remarks against judiciary in social media posts. The apex court directed him to submit an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers.

In a Twitter post, Modi said he has the highest regard for the Indian judicial system(Getty Images)
In a Twitter post, Modi said he has the highest regard for the Indian judicial system(Getty Images)

In a Twitter post, Modi said he has the highest regard for the Indian judicial system and that he ‘will not do anything which is inconsistent with the majesty or the dignity of the Hon’ble courts or the Indian judiciary, in any manner'.

Also read: Lalit Modi posts photos of grandparents, Congress says, ‘Will Nirav Modi too…’

On March 3, the apex court sought Modi's response after a petition was filed against him in a contempt case by a senior member of the bar CU Singh. Later, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the complainant, submitted that Modi made two tweets on March 30 that tarnished the image of judiciary.

“Even after notice of contempt is issued, the contemnor has again tweeted and tarnished the image of the Indian judiciary," said Kumar.

Also read: Lalit Modi decides to sue Rahul Gandhi in UK court: ‘Ill-informed or…’

Appearing for Modi, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi assured that an unconditional apology shall be tendered with respect to both the tweets on all the social media platforms, wherever the alleged contemnor has followers and leading newspapers having wide circulation in Mumbai, Delhi Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru editions.

On April 13, the top court agreed to ex-IPL boss' suggestion to publish his apology in leading newspaper and social media platforms.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
judiciary supreme court lalit modi + 1 more
judiciary supreme court lalit modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out