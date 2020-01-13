Will omit sections on RSS from book, Tamil Nadu government tells HC

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 05:08 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has told the Madras high court that it will remove certain portions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from a Class 10 book.

Chandrasekaran, secretary of RSS’s Tamil Nadu wing, had moved a petition in the high court, seeking a direction to remove some portions of the book, which he alleged were against the RSS.

During the hearing, the TN government agreed to remove the portions the petitioner found controversial. “We have formed a team to inquire into the issue. The TN school education department will strike the controversial portion from Social Science book of Class 10,” the school education department said.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit has also demanded the TN government to inquire into this matter as how the subject has come into the syllabus. “RSS was formed to do people welfare activities. It was not any religion. The TN government should inquire into this matter,” the BJP TN twitter handle post reads.