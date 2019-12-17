e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / India News / Will put pressure on Pak to fulfil FATF goals: French envoy

Will put pressure on Pak to fulfil FATF goals: French envoy

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:34 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Monday that his country will continue to put pressure on Pakistan to fulfil its commitment to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Nobody can say Pakistan is fulfilling its commitment. There is a need to keep pressure on Pakistan. We are very strict on that and it is not an issue which we take lightly,” Lenain said, addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi.He added that whether Pakistan fulfils its commitment or not will be clear in February, the deadline it has been given.

In October, FATF warned Pakistan that it will be placed on the multilateral watchdog’s blacklist if it fails to improve its counterterror financing operations by February 2020, highlighting the country’s failure to crack down on fund-raising by UN-designated terrorists.

FATF then concluded during its plenary meeting in Paris that Pakistan failed to deliver on 22 out of 27 items in an action plan drawn up after the country was placed in the grey list in June 2018. Inclusion in the black list will entail harsher sanctions and greater global scrutiny of financial transactions, which could hit investments and business.

France is among the countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, which have voiced concerns over Pakistan’s failure to do enough to crack down on terror-financing.

Lenain, who took over as the new French ambassador to New Delhi in September, said terrorism is an area where India and France are cooperating with each, other than areas such as defence, connectivity, space and education, among others.

“The big priority is Indo-Pacific. The partnership between France and India is great and it’s moving in right direction. The goal now is to expand to new areas as decided by our leaders,” Lenain said, adding that France is also committed to assisting India build a robust defence manufacturing industry.

Asked about his views on the amended citizenship act, which has triggered protests across the country, Lenain said, “It is India’s internal matter. India is a democracy and has its rule of law.”

top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news