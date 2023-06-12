Will resist attempt to replace Tamil with Hindi in our land: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin hit out at the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led central government over alleged ‘Hindi imposition’ while opposing a circular issued by public sector insurance company, The New India Assurance. Posting copies of the circular, Stalin described it as a ‘disrespect’ shown towards non-Hindi speakers of India. (MK Stalin | Facebook)

“While each and every citizen of India is contributing to its development, the union government and its institutions continue to give an undue and unfair advantage to Hindi, over other Indian languages in every possible way,” Stalin posted from his official Twitter account.

“Also, they are intent on spending their valuable resources on imposing Hindi down our throats, rather than for public welfare”, he wrote.

Stalin called out the ‘unjust’ circular issued by the Mumbai-headquartered New India Assurance calling for its withdrawal and an apology from chairperson Neerja Kapur.

“Latest in this list is the unjust circular issued by New India Assurance. It must be withdrawn with immediate effect and its chairperson Neerja Kapur needs to apologise for the disrespect shown towards non-Hindi speakers of India and non-Hindi speaking employees of New India Assurance”, he further wrote.

Posting copies of the circular, Stalin described it as a ‘disrespect’ shown towards non-Hindi speakers of India and non-Hindi speaking employees of the company.

“Gone are the days of non-Hindi speaking citizens of India tolerating the second-class treatment meted out to them, despite their contribution in propelling India’s growth with their hard work and talent,” Stalin said.

“Tamil Nadu and DMK will do everything under our power to #StopHindiImposition, as we have always strived in our history… We will remove the undeserving special status that Hindi enjoys everywhere in the Union Government, like Railways, Postal Department, Banking and Parliament that affects us and our people on a day-to-day basis,” Stalin added in his post.

Stalin added that all the languages deserve to be treated equally.

“We pay our taxes, contribute to the progress, and believe in our rich heritage and this nation’s diversity. Our languages deserve to be treated equally. We will resist any attempt to replace Tamil with Hindi in our land”, he wrote.

