Will respond with full force if India’s interests threatened, says Rajnath Singh

India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt, but if its interests are threatened, it will not hesitate to “take a big step” and use its military might “with full force,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, at Sukna Military Station in Darjeeling on Saturday. (PIB)

“We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty, when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage. However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. Shastra Pooja is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons and equipment will be used with full force,” Singh said at Sukna in West Bengal.

Singh spent Dussehra with front-line soldiers and performed the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Sukna military station.

“This significant ceremony in the Indian Army symbolises the respect for weapons as the protectors of the nation’s sovereignty,” the ministry said in another statement.

Singh offered prayers to a range of modern military equipment, including state-of-the-art infantry, artillery and communication systems, mobility platforms, and drone systems, and commended the vigilance and critical role of the armed forces in maintaining peace and stability along the borders.

The rituals, performed to seek blessings for strength, success and safety, reaffirm the cultural and spiritual depth of Dussehra, underscoring the pivotal role of weapon systems in safeguarding the country, the statement said. They symbolise the preparedness, resolve, and unwavering dedication of the armed forces to protect the nation, it added. “The ceremony highlighted the Indian Army’s blend of tradition and modernisation, with a focus on preserving India’s sovereignty and promoting indigenous defence systems and platforms.”

Those present included army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, defence secretary-designate RK Singh, Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, BRO chief Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, and Trishakti Corps Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla.

Singh also dedicated to the country 75 BRO (Border Roads Organisation) infrastructure projects, worth ₹2,236 crore, across 11 states and union territories, including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, in India’s latest infrastructure push along the China border and other remote areas.