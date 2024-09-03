‘Will Shahjahan be hanged?': Shivraj Chouhan to Mamata Banerjee on Bengal's anti-rape bill

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the anti-rape bill which was passed in the West Bengal assembly. Calling it a “diversionary tactic”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asked if Sandeshkhali sexual abuse case accused Sheikh Shahjahan would be sentenced to death. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Didi (Banerjee) has enacted the law under pressure. This is being done to divert attention from the R G Kar hospital rape-murder incident. Why did she not bring it earlier? Why didn't she show empathy earlier?" PTI quoted the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister as saying.



"Didi should answer. Will people like Shahjahan Sheikh too get the death penalty under this law? This is being done to distract attention. There is no point in making such laws," Chouhan said.



What is Sandeshkhali case?

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, shot into limelight on January 5, when an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team which had gone to raid Shahjahan's premises in connection with a money laundering case, was attacked by a mob.



Days later, several women of the village accused the then Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan of sexual assault.

Revered as ‘bhai’ by his supporters, Shahjahan had joined the TMC in 2013 and rose within the ranks. As per several people, he was more powerful than several ministers and MLAs. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police on February 29 after being on the run for more than 50 days.



Later, he was handed over to the CBI on Calcutta high court's orders in connection with the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials on January 5.

Bengal assembly passes anti-rape bill

On Tuesday, the West Bengal assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', that seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state and life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.

Other significant features of the proposed include the completion of probes into rape cases within 21 days of the initial report, a reduction from the previous two-month deadline, and a special task force where women officers will lead investigations.



