Will stock markets remain open today for Budget 2026? Check details here

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament today, in her ninth such presentation including one interim budget. Even though the stock market is typically closed on Sundays, on February 1, which is also falling on a Sunday, they will remain open on account of the Budget presentation. The finance minister will present the Union Budget for 2026 at 11 am in the Parliament.

While issuing a clarification on whether the stock markets will remain open today or not, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had announced that equity markets will remain open for trading today.

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am–3:30 pm)," NSE said in a circular.

What time will stock markets open? The pre-open market will start at 9 am and end at 9.08 am, and the normal market will function between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm, according to a circular issued by NSE.

What are some restrictions in place today? Since today is technically a settlement holiday, there are a few specific restrictions and important rules to keep in mind while trading -

No T+0 Settlement: Same-day settlement is not available today.

Selling restrictions: Stocks bought on Friday (30 January) cannot be sold today. Similarly, stocks bought today can only be sold starting tomorrow, Monday.

Fund availability: Any profits or sale proceeds from Friday’s trades will not be available in your account today. They will be credited Monday.

Commodity markets: The MCX is also open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the NCDEX is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.