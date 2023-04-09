Home / India News / ‘Will sue Rahul Gandhi for defamatory Adani tweet’: Himanta Sarma

‘Will sue Rahul Gandhi for defamatory Adani tweet’: Himanta Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his "Adani" tweet.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Adani" tweet on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted is a defamatory tweet, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes back from Assam, there will be a defamatory case filed against him (Rahul Gandhi) after April 14,” Sarma said at a press conference.

"Definitely, a defamation case will be filed in Guwahati," he added.

On Saturday, Gandhi criticised certain leaders who left the Congress in the past few years, and some of them who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, while continuing his attack on the government regarding the Adani matter.

Also Read | 'Like a troll…': Anil Antony after Rahul Gandhi's jibe at 5 ex-Congress leaders

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with 'Adani' written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.

In his tweet, Gandhi mentioned the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Anil K Antony. Azad formed his own party after leaving the Congress, whereas the others joined the BJP, with Scindia now serving as a Union minister and Sarma as the chief minister of Assam.

Sarma responded to Gandhi's tweet, stating that they never questioned him about the alleged concealment of proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams, or how Ottavio Quattrocchi repeatedly escaped Indian justice. He added that they would meet in the court.

Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati for various events, including the state's attempt to create a record for the largest Bihu performance with over 11,000 dancers and drummers.

