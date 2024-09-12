‘Will support INDIA bloc if…’: Engineer Rashid on Article 370, being called ‘BJP proxy’

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) supremo Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer on Thursday rejected the claims of him being a ‘BJP proxy’ for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he will be willing to support the INDIA bloc if they promise to restore Article 370 in the union territory whenever they come into power at the Centre. Srinagar: Member Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Engineer Rashid, Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, said on Thursday, “If INDIA alliance assures us that it will restore Article 370 when it comes to power in Delhi, I will tell every candidate of mine to pledge each vote of their supporters for them.”

Rashid, who was arrested under UAPA charges in 2019, walked out of jail on September 11 after being released on interim bail by a court to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Baramulla MP said if India wants to be perceived as a global leader, it will first have to address the Kashmir issue.

"If India has to be Vishwaguru, Kashmir has to be resolved. If you (Modi) have a better solution, please tell us. You are saying that the other side (of Kashmir) wants to join this side. It may be true as well but how do we find out?" he asked.

Shortly after his release from jail, Engineer Rashid snubbed the claims of him being a “BJP proxy” for the upcoming assembly elections, saying he was a “victim” of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also claimed that he was forced to support the “BJP proxy candidate” from north Kashmir, but refused.

"I don't want to add bitterness to the discourse... I was denied basic facilities available to (jail) inmates because I refused to support the BJP proxy, the candidate who came third (Sajad Lone). I was put in the ward of mental patients for one and half months. I have no regrets if this is the price to pay for truth," he said.

Rashid also attacked National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah for “not talking about people's issues.” The Lok Sabha MP said, “Had you (Omar) talked about people's issues, you would not have needed to lower your cap in Ganderbal and contest from two seats.”

