Will Tamil Nadu extend lockdown? MK Stalin may take a decision today

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will on Friday take a call on extending the lockdown in the state as existing restrictions end on August 23. The state government has already announced the reopening of schools for Classes 9 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance. After Friday's meeting, Stalin may relax the norms further and open schools for other classes as well.

Schools for Classes 9 and 12 will reopen on September 1 and medical colleges and institutes that teach nursing courses have already been allowed to reopen from August 16.

Tamil Nadu functioning under partial restrictions as the phased reopening is underway after the fall in daily Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the state reported 1,702 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 2,595,935, the health department said. The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus.

Four districts recorded the highest number of new cases with Coimbatore adding 198 infections, Chennai 193, Erode 147 and Thanjavur 112. Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with three cases.

On August 6, the state government extended the partial lockdown in the state. New restrictions were also added as the government banned the offering of prayers by the public in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The government had also warned of strict action against shops and markets that violate the Covid-19 guidelines issued.