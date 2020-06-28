e-paper
India News / 'Will transfer father-son police custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod':Tamil Nadu CM

‘Will transfer father-son police custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod’:Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer to CBI probe into death of father-son duo in Tuticorin following alleged police torture, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was quoted as saying by PTI

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 17:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Amid an outrage over the death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin allegedly due to police torture on June 23, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to transfer the probe into the case to the CBI.

“Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer to CBI probe into death of father-son duo in Tuticorin following alleged police torture,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was quoted as saying by PTI

“After getting approval from Madras High Court the case will be transferred to CBI,” he said.

The two men, Jayaraj and his son Fennix, who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on business hours of their mobile phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23. Relatives alleged that they were severely beaten at the Sathankulam police station by policemen.

Following a furore, the Tamil Nadu government suspended four policemen including two sub-inspectors.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth spoke to Jayaraj’s widow over the phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences, the actor’s publicist said in a tweet on Sunday, according to PTI.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in tweet on Sunday condemned the alleged police torture leading to the death of the two men.

“It’s time for all of us to raise our voices against police brutality. We see it again and again, in every state, all over India. It is unacceptable, cruel and completely unlawful. The families of Jairaj and Fenix deserve justice. They deserve for all of us to stand up for them and put an end to heinous crimes being committed under the garb of the law,” she wrote.

