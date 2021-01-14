'Will try to bring a pro-farmer good budget for Karnataka', says BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he would try to bring a pro-farmer and good budget for the state, adding that he will concentrate in the development of the state.
"I will try to bring a pro-farmer and good budget for the state. We have to concentrate on the development of the state. Nobody can stop it. With the blessings of the central leaders, I will concentrate on the development of the state. At the end of the month, assembly is commencing and in March, we will call the budget session," Yediyurappa said.
"We expanded the cabinet yesterday. As per instructions of our high command, we have kept one post vacant. I have seen that some MLAs are alleging that they didn't get a ministerial berth. I have done my best despite limitations. Some people have levelled baseless allegations," he added.
Yediyurappa said that he has requested all MLAs who are making the allegations to talk to the high command.
"No one is stopping them. It's not fair to react here and there. t will not hold good in the party forum, don't create any confusion," he added.
Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara and Angara S took the oath yesterday.
Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurappa, alleged that the chief minister is being blackmailed and is making appointments without considering seniority or honesty.
Alleging that the CM and his family have 'hijacked' the BJP in Karnataka, he also requested the PM to end dynastic politics from Yediyurappa's family in the state.
Also making a reference to blackmail, ministerial aspirant and MLC A H Vishwanth, who was among MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to resign in 2019 and switched over to BJP, hit out at Yediyurappa for not keeping his promise.
The cabinet currently has 27 members and seven berths are vacant.
This was the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July last year after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox