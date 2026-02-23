Will US Supreme Court tariff ruling impact Indian economy? Nirmala Sitharaman answers

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted to the US Supreme Court quashing President Donald Trump’s global tariffs and his imposition of a 15% global tariff in response to the verdict, saying that it was too soon to comment on the impact of tariff changes on the Indian economy. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the Union commerce ministry is reviewing the situation. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference, she said, “On the Indian economy, I think it's a bit too soon for me to comment.”

While commenting on the bilateral trade deal with the United States, the finance minister said, "On the trade, particularly aside from the Indian economy in general, the Commerce Ministry is reviewing the situation and the delegation will have to take a call on when they're going to go for further negotiations. It's a bit too early for me to comment,” she said.