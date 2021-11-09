Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from November 29

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament to be held from November 29 to December 23 is set for another major tussle between the Opposition and the government over a host of issues including farmers’ issues, and the latest developments related to the Agusta Westland deal.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh has recommended the schedule for the winter session of Parliament, officials said on Monday. The month-long session will be crucial after the near washout of the monsoon session that was slated to be the first full session after Covid pandemic hit the Indian shores.

The upcoming session too, will adhere to Covid protocols and other health guidelines, said officials. MPs will be encouraged to take their vaccines and in unvaccinated lawmakers or officials would have to undergo a mandatory RTCPR test, added officials.

But the political significance of the upcoming session would be huge as both the government and the Opposition would be busy pushing their agenda.

Two top Opposition leaders added that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people died in violence after a car hit protesting farmers, would be a key issue ahead of the elections in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand due in March next year.

The latest developments related to the Agusta Westland deal and the Union government’s lifting of the ban on the Italian firm that was involved in the controversial chopper deal, Leonardo SpA, will also be raised.

The government will be looking to pass several bills including the data protection bill, the Assisted Reproductive Technology bill and two key financial bills such as amendments to the PFRDA act to allow separation of NPS from pension fund.