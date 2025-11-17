Winter's here, to be colder this year? Delhi's coldest November day in 3 yrs amid ‘very poor’ air quality

Delhi on Sunday recorded its coldest November day so far in three years, with the temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees below the normal average. This marked the coldest day in the month since November 29, 2022, when Delhi registered 7.3 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is announced when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C, with a departure of 4.5°C or more below normal for two days in a row. (ANI)

In 2023, the lowest temperature in the month was on November 23 at 9.2 degrees, while in 2024 it was on November 29 when the temperature stood at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Monday at 8 am remained at ‘very poor’ with the overall AQI of 358. A day before, the 24-hour average AQI was 377 at 4 pm.

On Monday few areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 400, including Narela with 405, Rohini at 404, Wazirpur at 402 and Jahangirpuri at 406, falling in the ‘severe’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 8 am.

As per CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

Tiny airborne particles in the air, such as PM2.5 and PM10, remained the dominant pollutants.

Amid the temperature falling to 9 degrees Celsius, a cold wave was not declared by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday; however, they said it is likely to be announced on Monday if two or more weather stations meet the criteria for a second consecutive day, HT reported.

Further, IMD predicted minimum temperature to remain below normal at least until Friday, with departures likely hovering between two and five degrees Celsius.