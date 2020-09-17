‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:30 IST

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s 70th birthday. PM Modi was born on September 17 in 1950.

The Nepal PM said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

“Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Oli tweeted.

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ in which various activities like planting of saplings, distribution of fruits in Covid-19 hospitals, donation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every district of the country will take place.

The party had sent a circular to all its state unit chiefs, suggesting activities that could be taken up as part of the week-long campaign from September 14 to September 20.