‘Wish you happiness always’: Rahul Gandhi’s message to PM Modi on 68th birthday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him good health and happiness. Prime Minister Modi turns 68 today.

Gandhi tagged the Prime Minister’s personal handle in his tweet and said: “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.”

PM Modi will be travelling to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, to spend most of the day with children, many of them from the underprivileged sections of society. Ruling BJP leaders have planned to cut 68 cakes across the state to celebrate his birthday, each weighing 68 kg.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 11:48 IST