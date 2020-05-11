e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With 106 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,814, death toll at 108

With 106 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,814, death toll at 108

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 05:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaipur
Police personnel showing the way to a child as migrants board a special train to go to their native place in Bihar from Ajmer during the Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.
Police personnel showing the way to a child as migrants board a special train to go to their native place in Bihar from Ajmer during the Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.(ANI File Photo )
         

Rajasthan has reported 106 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths linked to the deadly infection on Sunday, according to state’s health department.

With this, the coronavirus tally in the state has reached 3,814 and death toll mounted to 108.

Meanwhile, a total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 41,472 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
State govts on alert as new superspreaders make tracing tough
State govts on alert as new superspreaders make tracing tough
Covid may have originated from recombined bat, pangolin coronaviruses
Covid may have originated from recombined bat, pangolin coronaviruses
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18
Central teams chart Covid plan with states, flag gaps
Central teams chart Covid plan with states, flag gaps
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In