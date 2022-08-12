With 16,561 new cases, India sees marginal rise in daily Covid tally| 5 points

India on Friday saw a marginal increase in its daily Covid tally as 16,561 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 4,42,23,557, according to the health ministry dashboard. Forty-nine patients died and over 18,000 recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries has climbed to 5,26,928 and 4,35,73,094 respectively. The active cases have declined to 1,23,535 and constitute 0.28 per cent of total cases.

On Thursday, the country recorded 16,299 cases, 53 deaths and 19,431 recoveries. And on Wednesday, 16,047 cases, 54 deaths and 19,539 recoveries were seen.

Here are the latest updates on the Covid pandemic situation in India:

> According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than three lakh samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative figure is nearing 88 crore.

> The Union health ministry said on Friday that more than 17.7 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative vaccination figure has exceeded 207.47 crore.

> The ministry added that the daily Covid positivity rate in India was at 5.44% on Friday while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.88%.

> The Delhi government will again impose a mask mandate amid a spike in Covid cases in the national capital. People caught without masks in public places will have to pay a fine of ₹500. On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,726 new cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly six months along with six deaths.

> In Maharashtra, which is another state in the country seeing a worrying Covid trend, health department officials have increased testing as the festive season is approaching, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico. ...view detail