With 23 new Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 929

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:44 IST

With 23 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Uttarakhand’s tally reached to 929 on Monday, whereas 98 people were declared successfully recovered by the state health department.

In a bulletin issued on Monday afternoon, the state health department stated that 23 new cases were detected from Haridwar (8) and Champawat (15) on Sunday. All the 23 patients who tested positive had returned to the state from Maharashtra.

On Monday, 98 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from different districts. The patients had recovered from districts like Udham Singh Nagar (8), Champawat (7), Nainital (71), Bageshwar (5) Uttarkashi (6) and Pauri Garhwal (1).

With this, the recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state now stands at 21.53 %. On Sunday, the rate of recovery was recorded to be 12.72%. The rate of infection stands at 3.82% in Uttarakhand.

As of now, districts like Nainital (260), Dehradun (233), Udham Singh Nagar (82), Tehri Garhwal (77), Haridwar (76) and Almora (63) have the highest number of cases. Rudraprayag district with six cases has the least number of positive cases reported so far.

Till May 30, over 1.83 lakh migrants had returned to the state, while over 2.64 lakh migrants had registered to come back to the state from different parts of the country.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old Covid-19 positive man had died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, two days after he tested positive.

The health department on Monday clarified that the cause of death was severe sepsis and septic shock.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh, on Sunday had said that the 20-year-old boy had been admitted to the hospital on May 27 for a procedure and he had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 29.

“The boy who was a resident of Shyampur area had been electrocuted last month when a part of his body had to be amputated. On May 27, he was admitted to the hospital again as he developed an infection. Before the procedure, his samples were taken for Covid-19 testing and he tested positive on May 29 and he died on Sunday morning,” said Thapliyal.