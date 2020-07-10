With 3,680 new Covid-19 patients, Tamil Nadu’s count soars to over 1.3 lakh

Updated: Jul 10, 2020

Tamil Nadu on Friday detected 3,680 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 1,30,261, health department data indicated.

With 64 deaths, the death toll has climbed to 1,829 in the southern state, which is currently the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra with a large number of coronavirus positive patients.

The state also registered a significant jump in recoveries on Friday which crossed the number of those infected as 4,163 people were cured and discharged from various medical facilities. A total of 82,324 patients have recovered so far from the viral infection in Tamil Nadu.

At present, there are 46,105 active coronavirus cases in the state, according to health department data.

A total of 37,309 samples were tested on Friday at the 101 testing facilities now operating in the state, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 15,29,092.

Chennai, despite being tagged a coronavirus hotspot, has started seeing a downward trend in the number of fresh cases with 1,205 new patients reported on Friday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a teleconference with Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar over the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“Had a detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar on Covid-19 situation. Total positive cases stand around 1,26,581, including 46,655 active cases and 1,765 deaths. Chennai still a hotspot, although the situation has improved. Mortality rate low at 1.39 per cent,” Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted soon after his conference call.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 Covid-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has touched 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases in the country, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured and discharged and 21,604 have succumbed to the infection so far.