With 4 new patients, Covid-19 cases climb to 36 in Manipur

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:09 IST

With four new positive cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the northeastern state of Manipur has increased to 36, while the total number of active cases stands at 32, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, four coronavirus positive patients had already recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The four new cases are from Churachandpur, Noney, Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, according to three separate press releases issued on Monday.

“With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has increased to 36,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Deputy Director and spokesperson of the state health department said.

On Saturday, two coronavirus positive patients from Tengnoupal district recovered and were discharged from a hospital in Imphal. Manipur’s first two positive cases of Covid-19 have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on April 12 and 21 respectively.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state is on the rise after the arrival of stranded people from various states. So far more than 10,000 people have returned to Manipur by road, according to official reports.

Meanwhile with the resumption of domestic flight services in the country, altogether 448 people of the state who were stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 pandemic, arrived at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal by four different flights from different cities on Tuesday.

“On their arrival, they were screened for fever through the newly installed whole body thermal scanner,” the Covid-19 common control room said in a press release.

Later the returnees were transported to the respective institutional/community quarantine centres.

Those who have returned by flight will remain in the quarantine centres till they test negative or till completion of 14 days, the statement said.

“All passengers shall remain in quarantine centres for further testing,” reads the new Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) of the state home department.

As on Monday, 5,041 people were tested for Covid-19 while 2,19,549 were screened at various entry points, according to official reports.