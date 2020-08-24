e-paper
Home / India News / With 495 fresh cases, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crosses 15,000 mark

With 495 fresh cases, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crosses 15,000 mark

The state also reported the death of five Covid-19 positive patients, taking the death toll to 200.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Hindustantimes
         

With 495 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from the state on Sunday, Uttarakhand crossed the 15,000 cases mark. The tally of total cases now stands at 15,124 in the state.

The state also reported the death of five Covid-19 positive patients, taking the death toll to 200. Out of the 200 deaths, 46 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while others died due to co-morbidities. Of the five deaths reported on Sunday, one died due to coronavirus while others died due to co-morbidities.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, maximum 249 fresh cases were reported from US Nagar district followed by Haridwar (106), Dehradun (66), Pauri (18), Nainital (14), Rudraprayag (10), Chamoli (9), Tehri (6), Bageshwar (6), Almora (4), Champawat (4), and Pithoragarh (3).

Haridwar district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases so far (3,661), followed by Dehradun (2,985), US Nagar (2,955) and Nainital (2,150).

Also, 459 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 150 from US Nagar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 25.26 days, while the infection rate is 5.25 percent. The state has so far tested over 3.07 lakh samples of which results of over 12,000 are awaited.

A total of 10480 people have recovered successfully in the state, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 69.29 percent.

Uttarakhand currently has 345 containment zones in eight districts including maximum, 280, in Haridwar district.

To effectively fight the pandemic, the state government has operationalised 17 dedicated Covid hospitals and 381 Covid Care Centres (CCC) across the state. The state government has also started home isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients recently.

