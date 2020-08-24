Manipur’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 68.92%

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:00 IST

With 161 new recovered cases in the past 24 hours, the recovery rate of the Covid-19 positive cases in Manipur reached 68.92 percent on Sunday.

The recovered cases are from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and other Covid care centres of the state, as per the latest data available with the state health authority on Sunday.

So far, 3,616 persons out of the state’s total Covid-19 positive cases (5,246) have recovered from various COVID care centres in the state.

“The number of active cases is 1,608. The recovery rate is 68.92 percent,” says Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department in a press release on Sunday.

“In the past 24 hours, 67 persons (39 male, 22 female) from the general population and 47 from CAPF were confirmed as new Covid-19 positive cases,” the release said. “They are from VRDL (Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories) of RIMS, JNIMS, Raj Medicity, Babina Diagnostics Centre, Imphal West RAT, Imphal East RAT, Bishnupur RAT, Ukhrul and Thoubal.” The patients come from areas like Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Chandel, Noney, Ukhrul, Kakching and Thoubal, the press release said.

“Seven persons out of the general population are returnee from other states whereas the rest 60 are locals without any significant travel history. They are being shifted to the Covid Care facilities,” it said. “All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place.”

“Today, there is no report of death. The cumulative number of deaths is 22,” the release said. The state had reported its first death due to Covid-19 on July 29 while the first case was registered on March 24.