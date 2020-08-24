e-paper
Home / India News / A day after hitting 1 million mark, 800k tests on Saturday

A day after hitting 1 million mark, 800k tests on Saturday

The overall tally stood at 3,52,92,220. On Friday, 10, 23, 836 tests were conducted.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 03:12 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers brief people who tested positive after a Covid-19 test in Prayagraj, India.
Health workers brief people who tested positive after a Covid-19 test in Prayagraj, India. (AP)
         

The number of daily Covid-19 tests slumped by about 200,000 on Saturday after crossing the record one million mark a day before. The data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that the country performed 8,01,147 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

The overall tally stood at 3,52,92,220. On Friday, 10, 23, 836 tests were conducted.

“At times, this (low-test count) happens on weekends. However, it doesn’t mean that there is a decline in our testing capacity,” said Dr Rajnikant Srivastava, spokesperson, ICMR.

“It is only by aggressive testing that the positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked in a timely manner and critical patients provided the needed clinical treatment…,” said Union ministry of health and family welfare (MOH&FW) in its statement released on Sunday.

