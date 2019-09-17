e-paper
With 700-feet-long cake, Surat Baker plans grand celebration for PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad late Monday night. He will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres, first time ever since it was raised two years ago. The entire dam is illuminated to honour prime minister on his birthday.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With 700-feet-long Cake, Surat Baker plans grand celebration for PM(Twitter: @BlogDady)
         

As a part of grand celebration on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, a Surat-based bakery has planned to produce a massive 700-feet-long cake.

But before proceeding for the dam, the Prime Minister will seek blessings from his 95-year-old mother Heeraben.

 

But before proceeding for the dam, the Prime Minister will seek blessings from his 95-year-old mother Heeraben.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted: “We look forward to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday 17th September at Kevadia to celebrate ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav’.”

 

Apart from this, Aarti at Narmada river is being organised.

The BJP is also celebrating the entire week as ‘Sewa Saptah’ where every BJP member right from Amit Shah down to the cadres observing it by either taking part in cleaning or donating blood or simply helping the needy.

Last year, the Prime Minister had spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. Later, he had offered prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 07:09 IST

