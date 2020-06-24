With 78.15% Covid-19 recovery rate, Rajasthan tops state chart

india

Rajasthan’s recovery rate of the patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) 78.15% is better than the national average, according to data released by the Union health ministry.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that the desert state has seen 15,627 infections so far and out of which 12,213 people have been cured.

India Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 56.70% after 258,684 patients were cured till date, the Union health ministry data showed.

There were 10,495 people who were discharged from hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard.

Here is a list of the top 10 states in terms of recovery rate:

Rajasthan: The desert state, with a recovery rate of 78.15% has emerged as an example for the rest of the country. Of the 15,627 recorded cases, 12,213 have recovered.

Madhya Pradesh: The central state has seen 9,335 or 76.13% of Covid-19 patients recover so far. Madhya Pradesh has reported 12,261 infections till date.

Bihar: There have been 8,153 cases of the coronavirus disease and 6,104 patients have been cured in Bihar. The recovery rate is 74.86% in this state.

Odisha: The recovery rate of Odisha is 72% as out of 5,470 patients in the state 3,988 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Gujarat: With 20,513 patients sent home from hospitals, Gujarat has seen a recovery rate of 72.30%. The western state has seen 28,371 infectious so far.

Jharkhand: The eastern state has seen 2,185 infections and 1,520 patients or 69.56% have recovered.

Punjab: In Punjab, 3,047 patients have beat the respiratory disease out of the 4,397 who contracted it. The state’s recovery stands at 69.29%.

Chhattisgarh: The number of people who have been cured of Covid-19 is 1,553 or 65.74%. There are 2,362 infections until Wednesday morning.

Assam: The northeastern state has reported 3,762 Covid-19 patients or 64.51% out of the 5,831 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh: India’s most populous state has recorded 18,893 infections and said 12,116 people have been cured of the highly-contagious disease. Uttar Pradesh’s recovery rate is 64.12%.