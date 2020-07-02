With 845 fresh Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh logs a tally of 16,097

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh detected 845 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Telugu state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 16,097, the state health department said on Thursday.

At present, there are 8,586 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the five fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus has now risen to 198 in the state.

The coronavirus curve in the southern state has been rising steeply for the past one week, recording a surge in positive patients. A day earlier, on Wednesday, an addition of 657 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 15,252.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours

Six coronavirus deaths were reported on the preceding day.

Kurnool and Krishna districts reported three deaths each, taking the individual tally to 68 and 66 respectively, the highest in the state.

On Wednesday, the state also crossed the nine-lakh mark in the number of coronavirus sample tests, totalling 9.18 lakh till date.

India’s Covid-19 tally soared past the six lakh mark on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to Union Health Ministry data.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark. The country’s Covid-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 on Thursday, while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59, 859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.