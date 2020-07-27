e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With biggest single-day spike of 258 Covid-19 cases, Goa’s tally past 5,000-mark

With biggest single-day spike of 258 Covid-19 cases, Goa’s tally past 5,000-mark

Speaking in the legislative assembly, health minister Vishwajit Rane said that “Goa couldn’t be insulated” when Covid-19 was spreading across the country since it was dependent on supplies from outside the state. However, he said that the situation was being well-handled.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:41 IST
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa had 1,673 active Covid-19 cases as on July 27, 2020.
Goa had 1,673 active Covid-19 cases as on July 27, 2020.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Goa recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections on Monday with 258 new cases as the state government claimed that the situation is ‘being well-handled’ during a half-day assembly session.

The recorded positive cases took the state’s tally beyond the 5,000 mark - to 5,119 - while the death toll stands at 36.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, health minister Vishwajit Rane said that “Goa couldn’t be insulated” when Covid-19 was spreading across the country since it was dependent on supplies from outside the state. However, he said that the situation was being well-handled.

“We are sorry for the 35 deaths which have taken place. (The number increased to 36 later in the day). We have 4,686 positive cases recorded out of which 3,047 have recovered. So our recovery rate is as high as 65 per cent and Goa’s mortality rate is 0.75 percent which is lower than the national average,” Rane said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, too, pitched in saying that his government has not fallen short in the fight against the disease. He claimed that it was only those with comorbid conditions, or those who reach hospital late who have developed severe symptoms or have passed away.

“We have had a one day old newborn baby who was found Covid positive being healed and allowed to go home. 90-year-olds, too, have recovered and gone home. But if a person waits at home with five days continuous fever and doesn’t get himself tested, then we cannot help him,” Sawant said adding that all people who behaved ‘responsibly’ and received treatment on time had no reason to be afraid of the virus.

“I once again repeat, there is nothing to fear,” Sawant added.

The state now has 1,673 active cases, as 3,410 people have been discharged and 36 have succumbed to the infection, news agency PTI reported quoting a state official.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In