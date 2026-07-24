Woman, 18, murdered by parents in UP's Shamli over opposition to her relationship

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her parents, who were opposed to her relationship with a youth in Shamli district, police said on Friday.

During the course of the investigation, police found the parents' role to be suspicious. (Representational Photo/ Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said Ahsan and his wife Gufrana were arrested in connection with the death of their daughter, Hina, who was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Kandhla on July 1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | UP: Man, aided by minor sons, beats 2 daughters to death in suspected honour killing

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, police had initially registered a case alleging that she had been murdered by a youth.

Also Read | Maharashtra woman, 25, comes home after inter-caste marriage. Father kills her

However, during the course of the investigation, police found the parents' role to be suspicious.

During interrogation, Ahsan and Gufrana allegedly confessed to strangling Hina over her relationship with a youth, which they opposed, the SP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the couple later hung the body from the ceiling to make it appear as a case of suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the couple later hung the body from the ceiling to make it appear as a case of suicide. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | ‘I will kill again’: Kerala man in court after being convicted in double murder case

The postmortem examination did not confirm death by suicide, strengthening the suspicion of murder, Singh said, adding further investigation is underway.