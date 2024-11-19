Woman, 37, found dead on Chennai-bound flight from Malaysia

A 37-year-old woman travelling on a Chennai-bound flight from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur was found dead on arrival at the southern state's international airport on Tuesday. Police said she died of a heart attack. The woman had boarded the Chennai-bound flight from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

The private carrier's crew found the woman in an unresponsive state upon landing at the Chennai International Airport, following which she was examined by a team of doctors.

The medical professionals declared her dead, stating that her cause of death was a heart attack. The body was later sent to a nearby government hospital. Police said the victim was from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.

Just last week, a man who suffered a suspected heart attack on a Delhi-Mumbai flight was saved by the timely intervention of a doctor.

The incident took place when an IndiGo 6E6814 flight was mid-air and had 45 minutes to spare before landing in Mumbai.

An IndiGo airline spokesperson reportedly said the passenger had experienced breathlessness. He was helped by Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, a doctor with Tata Motors who was travelling to Mumbai for a work trip.

When he heard someone screaming for help, he rushed to the fellow passenger's assistance. "A family member of the person who fell unconscious was calling for help. The crew asked for a doctor onboard and I immediately took my first aid box and rushed to the said passenger with some medications," Bharadwaj told news agency PTI.

The doctor said that the patient fell unconscious and had a low blood pressure along with profuse sweating. Bharadwaj said that after the passenger was stabilized, he was asked to take further medical care upon landing.

The IndiGo spokesperson had said that the flight had a normal landing, following which the affected passenger was attended by the doctors at the airport.

In June this year, a 24-year-old Indian-origin woman died on a Delhi-bound Qantas flight in Australia. The victim, identified as Manpreet Kaur, was trying to put on her seatbelt just minutes before take-off when she collapsed and passed away reportedly.

Local Australian media outlets said cabin crew and emergency services teams immediately rushed to her assistance.

Reportedly, the woman had died due to Tuberculosis. She was working at the Australia Post while studying cookery as she dreamed of becoming a chef one day.

