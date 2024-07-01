An Indian-origin woman, who was on her way to India to meet her family, died on a Qantas flight in Australia. According to reports, the incident took place on June 20 when the 24-year-old woman, identified as Manpreet Kaur, boarded the Delhi-bound flight in Melbourne. Indian-origin woman, 24, dies on Delhi-bound Qantas flight

However, as Kaur tried to put on her seatbelt just minutes before takeoff, she collapsed and passed away immediately, reported News.com.au. Following this, the cabin crew and the emergency services rushed to assist her.

According to one of her friends, Kaur reportedly felt unwell before boarding the flight, but she still managed to get on the plane without any issues.

“When she got on the plane, she was struggling to put her seatbelt on…Just before her flight started, she fell in front of her seat and died on the spot,” her friend told the Herald Sun.

Reportedly, the cause of Kaur's death is said to be tuberculosis.

According to the victim's roommate, Kaur worked at the Australia Post while studying cookery as she dreamt of becoming a chef one day, reported News.com.au.

Meanwhile, Kaur's friend Gurdip Singh Grewal has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her family. So far, the website has raised 31,347 dollars.

“Hi, my name is Gurdip Grewal and I’m fundraising for Manpreet Kaur. She was student from my village and going to home. She died in a plane during take off at Melbourne Airport. Our dear friend Manpreet left us too soon, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. As we grieve her passing, we want to come together to honor her memory and support her family in their time of need,” Grewal wrote on the website.

“As we say our final goodbyes, every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Your support means the world to us and Manpreet's family,” it further read.