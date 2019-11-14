e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Woman abducted by 2, gang-raped in West Bengal

Police said the staff members of the privately-run home spotted the woman in the corridor, following which she is suspected to have unlocked one of the gates and left the premises around 2 am on Tuesday.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
An inmate of a home for destitute women was allegedly abducted by two men and gang raped when she escaped from the institute early on Tuesday in Kolkata
An inmate of a home for destitute women was allegedly abducted by two men and gang raped when she escaped from the institute early on Tuesday in Kolkata(HT Photo)
         

An inmate of a home for destitute women was allegedly abducted by two men and gang raped when she escaped from the institute early on Tuesday in Kolkata, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said the staff members of the privately-run home spotted the woman in the corridor, following which she is suspected to have unlocked one of the gates and left the premises around 2 am on Tuesday. Caretakers of the institute said the woman has escaped on Monday too. “Noting her strange behaviour, I hid the keys on Tuesday night. But this time, she must have broken the lock,” a staff member said.

The woman told the police that she was forced into a car by two men when she was walking along the road early on Tuesday. She said they raped her in the car and then took her to a desolate field. A relative of the victim also said that one of the accused had called the other ‘Feroz’ and also mentioned a canal several times.

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News