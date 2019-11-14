Woman abducted by 2, gang-raped in West Bengal

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:55 IST

An inmate of a home for destitute women was allegedly abducted by two men and gang raped when she escaped from the institute early on Tuesday in Kolkata, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said the staff members of the privately-run home spotted the woman in the corridor, following which she is suspected to have unlocked one of the gates and left the premises around 2 am on Tuesday. Caretakers of the institute said the woman has escaped on Monday too. “Noting her strange behaviour, I hid the keys on Tuesday night. But this time, she must have broken the lock,” a staff member said.

The woman told the police that she was forced into a car by two men when she was walking along the road early on Tuesday. She said they raped her in the car and then took her to a desolate field. A relative of the victim also said that one of the accused had called the other ‘Feroz’ and also mentioned a canal several times.