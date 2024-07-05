Kota, A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by her father and brother and killed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, with police retrieving her burnt body from the pyre and initiating a probe into the "honour killing" case. Woman abducted, killed over inter-caste marriage in Rajasthan, family booked

By the time police reached Sourit village, after being informed by the woman's husband, around "80 per cent" of the body was burnt, an official said.

"It is a case of honour killing as the parents of the woman, Shimla Kushwah, had raised objections to her getting married to Ravindra Bheel, who belongs to a different caste," Harnwadashahaji DSP Jai Prakash Atal said.

A year ago, Kushwah and Bheel ran away and got married in UP’s Ghaziabad, the police said.

On Thursday, the couple, who lived in Jhalawar’s Sourti village, came to Harnawadshahaji in neighbouring Baran district to withdraw money from a bank, they said.

Kushwah’s father, brother and three of their relatives came there and abducted her. Bheel informed the local police, who further alerted Jawar police station in Jhalawar about the incident.

Jawar police then rushed to the spot, recovered Kushwah’s body from a cremation ground, and handed it over to Baran police for investigation, Jawar Deputy Superintendent of Police Jarnail Singh said on Friday.

Police have booked 10-12 people, including the woman's parents and brother, the official said, adding that all of the accused are at large and efforts are underway to nab them.

A case under sections of 103 , 238 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged at the Harnawdashahaji police station, the police said.

The body will be handed over to the husband’s family after a post-mortem, a police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.