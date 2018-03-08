Woman allegedly gangraped by 4 men hangs herself at her house in Bareilly

A 28-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four men last September committed suicide at her house in Bareilly on Wednesday, police said.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) Joginder Kumar said the woman’s body was found hanging at her house in Meerganj area. Police registered a case against her husband for allegedly abetting her suicide. A circle officer had been asked to investigate the case, Kumar said.

A relative of the woman said although she had lodged a complaint against the four alleged rapists with the Meerganj police on September 8, they made no headway in the case. On February 16, she even approached the SSP and allegedly attempted to immolate herself along with her husband in his office. Taking cognisance of her complaint, Kumar transferred the investigation to the Fatehganj police.

Following that, police arrested two of the accused but did not act against the main accused and a local politician. “All the accused are from the same village. Seeing the rapists roaming freely disturbed her immensely. This forced her to end her life,” the relative said.

The SSP said the alleged gang rape was being investigated, and efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.