 Woman allegedly gangraped by 4 men hangs herself at her house in Bareilly | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 08, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Woman allegedly gangraped by 4 men hangs herself at her house in Bareilly

Police registered a case against her husband for allegedly abetting her suicide.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2018 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
The woman had reportedly lodged a complaint against the four alleged rapists with the Meerganj.
The woman had reportedly lodged a complaint against the four alleged rapists with the Meerganj.(Representative image)

A 28-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four men last September committed suicide at her house in Bareilly on Wednesday, police said.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) Joginder Kumar said the woman’s body was found hanging at her house in Meerganj area. Police registered a case against her husband for allegedly abetting her suicide. A circle officer had been asked to investigate the case, Kumar said.

A relative of the woman said although she had lodged a complaint against the four alleged rapists with the Meerganj police on September 8, they made no headway in the case. On February 16, she even approached the SSP and allegedly attempted to immolate herself along with her husband in his office. Taking cognisance of her complaint, Kumar transferred the investigation to the Fatehganj police.

Following that, police arrested two of the accused but did not act against the main accused and a local politician. “All the accused are from the same village. Seeing the rapists roaming freely disturbed her immensely. This forced her to end her life,” the relative said.

The SSP said the alleged gang rape was being investigated, and efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.

more from india
Recommended for you
/india-news