Woman arrested after police chase for smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru, hid drugs in private parts

A 34-year-old woman was arrested while allegedly attempting to smuggle the synthetic drug MDMA, worth lakhs of rupees, from Karnataka's Bengaluru, reported news agency PTI, quoting police officials. A woman was arrested while smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru(Representative image/ Pexel)

The woman, Anila Raveendran, hails from Anchalummoodu, and was taken into custody on Friday evening after her car was chased by the Sakthikulangara police and the Kollam City Police District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

Police officials told PTI that they had attempted to halt her car near the Neendakara bridge but she had evaded them. After they finally intercepted the vehicle, they found an estimated 90 grams of MDMA in her possession.

Hid drugs in private parts

The police initially found 50 grams of MDMA in her car and after a medical examination of the accused found that she had hidden 40 grams of the drug in her private parts. Her car was also seized as evidence.

The woman had been smuggling the drug to supply it to school and college students in Kollam city. She also had a history of drug trafficking and had been involved in another case of MDMA smuggling previously, police officials said.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contraband as well.

MDMA is a tablet-like drug, also colloquially known as "ecstasy" that alters the mood and perception of a user when they are high. It is often referred to as a “party drug”.

This week, Mangaluru police seized more than 37 kg of MDMA valued at ₹75 crore, during an operation to expose an international drug trade. It was the biggest drug haul ever in Karnataka.

The police also found that the supply of MDMA was being conducted by traffickers through the use of air routes betwen Delhi and Bengaluru.