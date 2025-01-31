Woman chased, stabbed multiple times outside crowded Kolkata restaurant, dies

A woman died after being chased and allegedly stabbed multiple times outside a popular eatery in full public view on the eastern fringes of West Bengal's Kolkata, PTI reported citing police on Friday. Police cited eyewitnesses to describe the incident as occurring around 8.30 pm on Thursday when the woman arrived at a dhaba near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass accompanied by Ansari. (File)(ANI)

In the incident that took place on Thursday evening the victim, identified as Rofiya Saquil, in her 20s, was reportedly dragged out of a car near the eatery, chased, and fatally attacked.

Three suspects, including a minor, have been arrested, and the woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, confirmed a police officer, as quoted by PTI.

Police suspect angle of ‘extra-marital affair’

Police are investigating the possibility of an extra-marital affair between the woman, Rofiya Saquil, from Narkeldanga, and Mohammed Fahrukh Ansari, whose family is suspected of being involved in the attack, as a motive for the crime.

Police cited eyewitnesses who described the incident as occurring around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the woman arrived at a dhaba near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass accompanied by Ansari.

The woman was allegedly dragged out of her car and stabbed multiple times in her neck with a sharp weapon by a teenager, who was with his mother and a 22-year-old man, both of whom had reportedly followed the pair in a separate vehicle

Eyewitnesses terrified

Terrified eyewitnesses at the popular eatery saw the bleeding woman running for her life and screaming for help. She was chased by the attackers and pinned to a wall, where the assault continued, according to the police.

All three suspects were later arrested by the police.

Ansari, who remains absconding, has been identified as the woman's husband and a member of the group involved in the attack. The victim was also married to another man, the officer added.

Saquil was taken to the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital, where she passed away around 2 am on Friday, despite undergoing surgery in the emergency OT. Doctors believe excessive bleeding was the likely cause of her death.