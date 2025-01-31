Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 including minor, his mother held for stabbing 24-year-old woman in Kolkata

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 12:41 PM IST

Investigation revealed that the 24-year-old deceased was having tea at a tea stall on EM Bypass with her friend. At 8.50 pm, the minor and his mother arrived at the spot and attacked the deceased

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy was detained and two others, including his mother, were arrested for stabbing a 24-year-old woman on Thursday evening in Kolkata, said police. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The minor boy stabbed the woman multiple times before she managed to run, but the boy chased her down and stabbed her again (File photo)
The minor boy stabbed the woman multiple times before she managed to run, but the boy chased her down and stabbed her again (File photo)

The investigation revealed that the deceased, who was allegedly in a relationship with the minor’s father, was drinking tea at a stall on EM Bypass with her friend. Around 8 pm, the minor, accompanied by his mother, arrived at the spot and attacked the woman, said a police officer, adding that the minor boy stabbed her multiple times before she managed to run but the boy chased her and stabbed her again.

“We have detained the minor boy and arrested two persons including his mother,” added the officer.

Locals informed the Pragati Maidan police station at Dhapa about the stabbing incident. The woman, who was stabbed on neck and arms, was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital where she died on Friday while receiving treatment.

“Initially, we had registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We have now added charges of murder,” said the second officer.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On