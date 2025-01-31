3 including minor, his mother held for stabbing 24-year-old woman in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy was detained and two others, including his mother, were arrested for stabbing a 24-year-old woman on Thursday evening in Kolkata, said police. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday. The minor boy stabbed the woman multiple times before she managed to run, but the boy chased her down and stabbed her again (File photo)

The investigation revealed that the deceased, who was allegedly in a relationship with the minor’s father, was drinking tea at a stall on EM Bypass with her friend. Around 8 pm, the minor, accompanied by his mother, arrived at the spot and attacked the woman, said a police officer, adding that the minor boy stabbed her multiple times before she managed to run but the boy chased her and stabbed her again.

“We have detained the minor boy and arrested two persons including his mother,” added the officer.

Locals informed the Pragati Maidan police station at Dhapa about the stabbing incident. The woman, who was stabbed on neck and arms, was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital where she died on Friday while receiving treatment.

“Initially, we had registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We have now added charges of murder,” said the second officer.