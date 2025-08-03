Woman claims Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Sachin is father of her child, shares 'DNA proof': Report

Days after the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the Raghuvanshi family is once again making headlines. As per reports, a woman has claimed that she has DNA proof which shows Raja Raghuvanshi's brother - Sachin Raghuvanshi - is the father of her child. As per reports, a woman has claimed that she has DNA proof which shows Raja Raghuvanshi's brother - Sachin Raghuvanshi - is the father of her child. (Screengrab)(X/@ANI)

According to a report by News18, the woman spoke with reporters on Friday, claiming that the family had rejected her and her one-year-old toddler.

“My child was deliberately rejected. This is not only an insult to me but also to my child. Today my child is wandering from door to door. Sachin will have to answer now,” she was quoted as saying.

The report further said that the woman claimed that Sachin had married her in a temple ceremony. She presented videos and photographs of the said ceremony before she showed the results of a paternity test.

"If Sachin had married properly and acknowledged our relationship, we wouldn’t have to go through this humiliation. Every time I sought justice, the family turned their backs on me and insulted me," she told reporters.

The woman further added that she has approached the high court in relation to the case and is hopeful that her son will get "legal rights" and be "recognised."

This latest report brings the Raghuvanshi family back into the spotlight. The Indore family was all over the news after the death of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. Two weeks after they were reported missing, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found.

A murder case was registered against his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three other accomplices.