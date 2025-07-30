Film on Raja Raghuvanshi murder case to be shot in Indore, Shillong; SP Nimbawat to direct the Meghalaya murder mystery

A film based on the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi is in the making, months after the crime sent ripples through the country. Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi. (Right) Director SP Nimbawat(Photo: X and Instagram)

Filmmaker SP Nimbawat (known for helming Kabbadi, 2018) confirmed the project, adding that Raja’s family had given their consent.

Speaking about the film, tentatively titled Honeymoon in Shillong, the filmmaker tells us, “Dil mein dard to sabhi ke tha; this is one of the biggest subjects in recent times, and if not me someone else would have made the film. It’s a complete package of relationship, marriage, murder, adventure and the entire nation has followed it.”

Earlier, Raja’s brothers Sachin and Vipin told PTI, “We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of [our] brother’s murder on the big screen, people will not know who was right.” The brothers also want to “present the correct image of Meghalaya” through the film.

Meanwhile, Nimbawat says the film’s broader storyline is ready: “I have prepared the broader storyline and we are now bringing scriptwriters and hope to begin shooting later this year, after locking the script and cast. Eighty percent will be shot in Indore and the remaining in Shillong.”

On how much fact and fiction the project will be he says, “The broader story will remain the same but to mount a feature film for the big screen we will package it with other fictional elements too."

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district. Police arrested eight people, including Raja's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha.