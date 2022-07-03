Home / India News / Woman dies by suicide in Karnal, Naib tehsildar husband booked for dowry death
india news

Woman dies by suicide in Karnal, Naib tehsildar husband booked for dowry death

Police officials said the family members of the deceased alleged that she left a suicide note blaming her husband and in-laws for forcing her to take the extreme step
The police said she was found hanging with a ceiling fan in her room. (File picture)
The police said she was found hanging with a ceiling fan in her room. (File picture)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside a government quarter at Taraori town in Karnal district late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mukti and she was posted as Mandi supervisor in the market committee office of Taraori.

The police said she was found hanging with a ceiling fan in her room after which the family members informed police.

Also Read:Odisha girl student dies by suicide in hostel alleging ragging by seniors

Mukti originally belonged to Bhiwani and her husband Achin Kumar is a Naib-Tehsildar and he was posted at Badhra of Bhiwani district.

Police officials said the family members of the deceased alleged that she left a suicide note blaming her husband and in-laws for forcing her to take the extreme step.

Police said she was alone at the time of the incident.

According to the complaint of the family members, they have registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws for dowry death and the body has been sent for the post-mortem.

The family members told police that Mukti had married Achin one and half years ago.

Sandeep Singh, in charge of the Taraori police station said that on the complaint of the woman’s family members, a case has been registered against Achin and his mother and father under sections 304B (Dowry death) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out