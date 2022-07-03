Woman dies by suicide in Karnal, Naib tehsildar husband booked for dowry death

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside a government quarter at Taraori town in Karnal district late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mukti and she was posted as Mandi supervisor in the market committee office of Taraori.

The police said she was found hanging with a ceiling fan in her room after which the family members informed police.

Mukti originally belonged to Bhiwani and her husband Achin Kumar is a Naib-Tehsildar and he was posted at Badhra of Bhiwani district.

Police officials said the family members of the deceased alleged that she left a suicide note blaming her husband and in-laws for forcing her to take the extreme step.

Police said she was alone at the time of the incident.

According to the complaint of the family members, they have registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws for dowry death and the body has been sent for the post-mortem.

The family members told police that Mukti had married Achin one and half years ago.

Sandeep Singh, in charge of the Taraori police station said that on the complaint of the woman’s family members, a case has been registered against Achin and his mother and father under sections 304B (Dowry death) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is going on.