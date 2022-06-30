Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, officials said.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri’s D-block.
Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him. “Head constable Vijay and assistant sub-inspector Dinesh undid the noose from the ceiling fan and brought him down,” a senior police officer said, adding that Vijay gave the man cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the team rushed him to BJRM Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.
Police said that family members of the man were at home but couldn’t open the door in a state of panic.
They added that the man runs a general store in Bhalaswa Dairy and was stressed due to a large loan he had taken.
In another incident, a constable on patrol near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro station in east Delhi received information about a fire in a flat at Anand Lok Society around 2.10m. “Constable Deepak rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and child from the flat. He cleared a path for the fire tenders and helped them douse the fire,” said DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap.
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and hBaliyan and his juvenile associate'stwo juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.
