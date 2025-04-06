Woman dragging mother-in-law by hair over family feud in MP's Gwalior, video goes viral

A woman was seen getting thrashed and dragged by her hair allegedly by her daughter-in-law in a video which has gone viral on social media, said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The mother-in-law alleged that the assault continued with her son being dragged out to the street. Their neighbours intervened later, and the case was reported to the police station.(@ag_Journalist)

A man from Gwalior alleged being beaten up and threatened by his wife's father and her in-laws over a dispute related to the maintenance of his 70-year-old mother, who also raised apprehensions about their safety, NDTV reported.

A CCTV video shows Neelika's father entering the house and slapping the man after an argument.(@ag_Journalist/X)

The assault is said to have taken place on April 1 at the man's house in Gwalior. Vishal Batra, who runs a car spare business, claimed that he refused to send his mother, Sarla Batra, to an old age home despite repeated insistence from his wife, Neelika.

The old woman said that a “small issue” has been escalated with Neelika's father and her in-laws intervening in support of her and beating them up.

‘Afraid of Meerut-like incident’

A CCTV video of the assault, which has gone viral online, shows Neelika's father entering the house and slapping the man after an argument.

Vishal hits back, after which others barge into their house and thrash them. Neelika also intervenes and drags her mother-in-law away by grabbing her hair and landing punches. The couple's minor son was also seen during the incident.

Sarla alleged that the assault continued with her son being dragged out to the street. Their neighbours intervened later, and the case was reported to the police station.

The woman's mother-in-law alleged that the assault continued with her son being dragged out to the street(X/@ag_Journalist)

Vishal alleged that his brother-in-law threatened to kill him and his mother at the police station. He also alleged that his wife's brother threatened to take over his house worth crores of rupees and throw him and his mother out of it.

“I am afraid that, like the Meerut incident, my wife can kill me and my old mother,” Vishal said, recollecting the Meerut murder case in which a man was hacked to death, chopped and sealed inside a drum with cement by his wife and her lover.

Sarla alleged that her daughter-in-law was harassing her. “They called goons, and her father and brother thrashed us. How can someone beat a woman? Now, they are threatening to kill us. We are scared and staying away from home,” NDTV quoted her as saying.

Police filed an FIR after Vishal's complaint, but were allegedly reluctant to help. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) assured him of action after he approached the Superintendent of Police's office, the report said.